7News First Alert Weather: Few strong storms ahead of a cold front this weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear with overnight lows falling into the low-to-mid 70s. Winds will be out of the 5-15 mph.

On Saturday, clouds will slowly increase throughout the afternoon with highs topping out in the upper 90s. Feels-like temperatures will range anywhere from 101-105 degrees. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop ahead of an approaching cold front during the afternoon and last into the evening. A few storms could be strong-to-severe anywhere from a Duncan to Altus to Mangum line and northward. The main threats for any strong thunderstorms will be damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall that could lead to localized flooding.

Rain will increase in coverage early Sunday morning as the front begins pushing through Texoma and lasting through the early afternoon. Rain will gradually taper off in the evening hours. Highs will be noticeably cooler with temperatures topping out in the mid 80s.

On Labor Day, skies will be mostly sunny and an area of high pressure will begin to expand across the area limiting rain chances during the day. Temperatures will top out in the low 90s. It’ll be a great day to enjoy outdoors with the family.

A weak front is likely to push through the area on Wednesday, but at this time models are hinting at a nearly dry front.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.