Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

7News First Alert Weather: Few strong storms ahead of a cold front this weekend

10° cooler on Sunday behind the front
By Noel Rehm
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear with overnight lows falling into the low-to-mid 70s. Winds will be out of the 5-15 mph.

On Saturday, clouds will slowly increase throughout the afternoon with highs topping out in the upper 90s. Feels-like temperatures will range anywhere from 101-105 degrees. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop ahead of an approaching cold front during the afternoon and last into the evening. A few storms could be strong-to-severe anywhere from a Duncan to Altus to Mangum line and northward. The main threats for any strong thunderstorms will be damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall that could lead to localized flooding.

Rain will increase in coverage early Sunday morning as the front begins pushing through Texoma and lasting through the early afternoon. Rain will gradually taper off in the evening hours. Highs will be noticeably cooler with temperatures topping out in the mid 80s.

On Labor Day, skies will be mostly sunny and an area of high pressure will begin to expand across the area limiting rain chances during the day. Temperatures will top out in the low 90s. It’ll be a great day to enjoy outdoors with the family.

A weak front is likely to push through the area on Wednesday, but at this time models are hinting at a nearly dry front.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police responded to a shooting on Cache Road on August 17. Warrants have been issued for...
Warrants issued for shooting outside restaurant in Lawton
Oklahoma sees first case of Anthrax in livestock for the first time in 25 years.
Anthrax case pops us in southwest Oklahoma county
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has taken over an investigation into an...
Suspect in Lawton officer-involved shooting identified
Samuel Varela, Jr. is charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a weapon .
Death penalty sought in Duncan murder case
A multiple stabbing was reported at the Lawton Correctional Facility Wednesday morning.
UPDATE: Six inmates injured in stabbing at Lawton Correctional Facility

Latest News

Controversy on social media, after a Cache High School football player entered the field with a...
Cache Superintendent and Comanche Nation Chairman addressing flag situation
Ricky Rena Garcia
Man faces multiple charges after car crashes in Lawton
Samuel Flores
Man at center of Lawton officer-involved shooting charged
Farmhand Olympics will take place at the Coliseum at the Comanche County Fairgrounds.
Farmhand Olympics takes place next week