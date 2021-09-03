Cache Superintendent and Comanche Nation Chairman addressing flag situation

CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - Controversy on social media, after a Cache High School football player entered the field with a Comanche Nation Flag before last week’s football game.

He was reportedly told he could not carry the same flag this week.

Superintendent Chad Hance said he was unaware of the situation until the following day and wasn’t expecting the flag to be carried during the first game.

Hance was eventually made aware that a coach gave the player approval to run out with the flag.

“I don’t want to make it a big deal, but we kind of have a philosophy that our flags represent all of us, all of our students. Which would be the American flag, the state of Oklahoma flag, and our school color flag. That’s the flags we want representing all of our students,” Hance said.

He said the district has always been represented by those three flags and will continue to be.

“We definitely don’t want to hold any students back from being prideful of their heritage that’s not the intent. But we also want to make sure that we keep an environment that includes all of our students, and it doesn’t cause any type of division,” Hance said.

Comanche Nation Chairman Mark Woommavovah said from his understanding that player was allowed to run out with the flag that one game, but not the entire season.

So, he doesn’t have any problems with the school’s decision.

“The Superintendent put out a letter to all the parents that they were going to allow the Oklahoma state flag, the school flag, and the United States flag. We are fine with that,” Wommavovah said.

The Chairman also wanted to clear up that there were no intentions to protest during the homecoming parade on Thursday.

“We were there to support the student athletes as well as the cache community and show our Comanche pride, and show what it means to show our Comanche vision. Comanche strong, stronger together. We were there with our flags, we were there with our banners, but we wanted to show out Comanche pride not to protest,” Wommavovah said.

Cache Public Schools and Comanche Nation are planning meet at some point in the near future to further discuss the situation and work out solutions.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.