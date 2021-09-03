First Alert Forecast (9/3 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Today will be another hot and humid day for Texoma as temperatures will rise up to the upper 90s. Heat will be an issue as heat indices will be between 101°-105° for most of the area, so make sure to stay hydrated and keep cool. Mostly sunny skies are expected, but some areas could see slightly increased cloud coverage as isolated showers and storms are possible this afternoon and evening, but most of us will remain dry.

Saturday will start out mostly sunny, but cloud coverage will increase throughout the day due to an approaching cold front from the north. This cold front will only be moving through parts of northern Oklahoma on Saturday, so our temperatures will still be in the upper 90s with heat indices in the triple digits, but rain chances increase in the afternoon and evening hours. Keep an eye out for those attending the college football games this weekend, as rain chances increase the farther north you go.

Sunday is when the cold front will move south through Texoma. A greater coverage for scattered showers and storms are expected, with some being strong. No severe weather as of the moment, but threats could include gusty winds and localized flooding. Temperatures dramatically decrease down to the upper 80s on Sunday as the cold front passes through.

Labor day could see a few stray showers with temperatures around the 90° mark. The start to the next workweek will see sunny skies return behind the front as temps stay around average.

