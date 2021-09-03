Expert Connections
Freedom Biker Church to help Hurricane Ida recovery efforts in Louisiana

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Freedom Biker Church of Duncan Oklahoma is making preparations to serve food to victims of Hurricane Ida in Louisiana.

They will be bringing, and cooking, around 500 Pork butts, over 1,500 pounds of Hamburger meat, potatoes, spaghetti and more.

According to the church’s pastor, Billy Morgan, the congregation plans to serve around 43,000 meals during their time there, as well as care for anyone in need.

“We believe God sends us; we pray about where we’re supposed to go,” he said. “Jesus came to this world as a servant, and we’re supposed to be the hands and feet of Jesus, and this not only gives us an opportunity to meet their physical needs, but also their spiritual needs.”

They will leave on Sept. 19 and stay until Oct. 1.

They’re asking for the public’s help to pay for the trip, they have half of the $20,000 needed to make the trip.

Those who would like to donate can visit their website here.

