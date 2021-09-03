Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lawton and Altus Salvation Army leaders helping with Ida relief

By Dallas Payeton
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GONZALEZ, La. (KSWO) - Some local Salvation Army leaders are down in Louisiana helping out with Hurricane Ida relief.

Captain Liz Law from the Lawton Salvation Army and Sergeant Mike Schlichting from the Altus Salvation Army are down in Gonzales, Louisiana helping out.

They have helped serve more than 30,000 meals to communities throughout Louisiana.

They have also helped with clean-up efforts across the state as well.

They said the conditions are pretty rough, but the people’s attitudes in Louisiana are still positive.

“The people have been very helpful, very resourceful, and very eager to help us out, so we can help them out. Resilient is the perfect word for it,” Captain Shaw said.

They are expected to be down there for at least another two weeks.

You can make donations for IDA relief at give.helpsalvationarmy.org.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police responded to a shooting on Cache Road on August 17. Warrants have been issued for...
Warrants issued for shooting outside restaurant in Lawton
Oklahoma sees first case of Anthrax in livestock for the first time in 25 years.
Anthrax case pops us in southwest Oklahoma county
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has taken over an investigation into an...
Suspect in Lawton officer-involved shooting identified
Samuel Varela, Jr. is charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a weapon .
Death penalty sought in Duncan murder case
A multiple stabbing was reported at the Lawton Correctional Facility Wednesday morning.
UPDATE: Six inmates injured in stabbing at Lawton Correctional Facility

Latest News

The fire broke out shortly after 11 on NW 23rd and Williams.
Crews knock out car fire in Lawton neighborhood
Oklahoma Department of Corrections orders statewide lockdown at prisons
Fort Sill Fire and Emergency Services is implementing a series of prescribed burns on the East,...
Range fires planned for Fort Sill through December
There are currently 23,035 active cases across Oklahoma.
3,000 new Coronavirus cases, 39 new deaths reported in Oklahoma