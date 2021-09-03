Lawton and Altus Salvation Army leaders helping with Ida relief

GONZALEZ, La. (KSWO) - Some local Salvation Army leaders are down in Louisiana helping out with Hurricane Ida relief.

Captain Liz Law from the Lawton Salvation Army and Sergeant Mike Schlichting from the Altus Salvation Army are down in Gonzales, Louisiana helping out.

They have helped serve more than 30,000 meals to communities throughout Louisiana.

They have also helped with clean-up efforts across the state as well.

They said the conditions are pretty rough, but the people’s attitudes in Louisiana are still positive.

“The people have been very helpful, very resourceful, and very eager to help us out, so we can help them out. Resilient is the perfect word for it,” Captain Shaw said.

They are expected to be down there for at least another two weeks.

You can make donations for IDA relief at give.helpsalvationarmy.org.

