Man at center of Lawton officer-involved shooting charged

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The man at the center of an officer-involved shooting in Lawton has been charged.

Samuel Flores is charged with attempted murder in the first degree and kidnapping.

According to court documents, on Wednesday around 7 p.m., officers were called to a home on NW 15th Street in Lawton in response to a possible attack.

A family member of the victim told police the woman was being held in the house by a man with a knife.

When officers knocked on the door, they said the victim walked up to the window covered in blood and told them she could not answer the door.

Officers then forced their way in and found Flores carrying a machete that they said he refused to drop.

According to court documents, two officers then opened fire on Flores, hitting him several times.

Investigators say the victim had a large laceration to the back of her head, her left shoulder, her left arm and her left hand was almost severed off and she had bruises across her body.

The victim told investigators that Flores began to act weird and had punched and grabbed her and hid her phone in the house, not allowing her to leave for days.

She told investigators that when officers got to the home, Flores started hitting her with the machete.

Flores’ bond has been set at $500,000 and he has a preliminary hearing conference set for November 30.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating the officer-involved shooting.

