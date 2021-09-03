Man faces multiple charges after car crashes in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man has been charged after running into a woman’s car multiple times.

Ricky Garcia has been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and attempted escape from felony arrest or detention as well as other charges.

According to court documents, the victim told investigators that on Tuesday she got home to find Garcia waiting for her by her mailbox sitting in a white Dodge Ram pickup.

She told investigators she pulled out of her driveway once she noticed it was him and started to drive away, but Garcia hit the back of her car with his truck. She then drove off and started honking her horn once out in front of another house to get someone’s attention when she said Garcia then hit her car more times.

According to court documents, Garcia later crashed into a car and hit a house on NW Brent Circle before he got out and took off running.

He was caught not long after.

Documents show police learned there was a child in the car Garcia ran into and charged him with child abuse.

Garcia’s bond has been set at $2.5 million and his court date is on Nov. 18.

Garcia was previously arrested a month ago in Lawton in connection to a shooting.

