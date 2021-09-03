Range fires planned for Fort Sill through December

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - If you see smoke in the area near Fort Sill in the coming months, it may be part of range fires.

Fort Sill Fire and Emergency Services is implementing a series of prescribed burns on the East, West and Quanah ranges.

Fort Sill officials said the plan is to burn more than 2,000 acres on the ranges, with burns planned for multiple days from September through December.

They said smoke will be visible for a good distance while the burns are underway, and Highway 49 may be impacted by the smoke.

The goal of the burns is to remove fuels and resources that could fuel wildfires.

