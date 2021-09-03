Senator Jim Inhofe and Representative Tom Cole speak at banquet

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One of Oklahoma’s congressional representatives spoke at the 10th Annual FIRES Chapter AUSA Banquet on Sept. 2.

The event recognizes and honors the men and women who support Fort Sill and the post’s efforts.

In addition, the event honored U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe and Representative Tom Cole, for their years of dedication to the Oklahoma service members and the military.

Cole was a guest speaker for tonight’s banquet, and praised the cooperative nature of the Lawton-Fort Sill community, even in the most trying of times.

“You know again we’ve had a tough week professionally on our armed forces not just on the ground but what happens here what happens in training what happens in thinking ahead or happens in anticipating the future battlefields future conflicts and the seamless cooperation, honestly, in many cases between the American military, the American business community and manufacturing base is an extraordinary achievement; and lot of that, I think, is taking a gigantic step in participating in that through the efforts of a lot of people,” he said. “Within this group there’s no question this community has always been extraordinarily supportive the American military.“

The banquet also recognized the community members and organizations who provide services to active duty members, veterans and their families during the trials of the coronavirus pandemic.

