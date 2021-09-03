Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

State dismisses appeal against Bosse after conviction reinstated

Shaun Bosse
Shaun Bosse
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The state of Oklahoma will dismiss its appeal against Shaun Michael Bosse.

Bosse was sentenced to death for murdering a mother and her two children, but his conviction was tossed by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals after the Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling.

According to Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor, the state will dismiss its appeal in the Bosse case after Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals reinstated Bosse’s conviction earlier this week.

Bosse’s conviction was reinstated at the same time as Miles Bench.

The court previously ruled in another case that the McGirt ruling could not be applied retroactively.

O’Connor said he plans to file more cases to either overturn or limit the McGirt decision in the next few weeks.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police responded to a shooting on Cache Road on August 17. Warrants have been issued for...
Warrants issued for shooting outside restaurant in Lawton
Oklahoma sees first case of Anthrax in livestock for the first time in 25 years.
Anthrax case pops us in southwest Oklahoma county
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has taken over an investigation into an...
Suspect in Lawton officer-involved shooting identified
Samuel Varela, Jr. is charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a weapon .
Death penalty sought in Duncan murder case
Lawton Police have confirmed an officer-involved shooting took place Wednesday evening on NW...
OSBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Lawton

Latest News

There are currently 23,035 active cases across Oklahoma.
3,000 new Coronavirus cases, 39 new deaths reported in Oklahoma
First Alert Forecast 6am
First Alert Forecast (9/3 AM)
Representative Tom Cole speaks at the 10th Annual FIRES Chapter AUSA Banquet.
Senator Jim Inhofe and Representative Tom Cole speak at banquet
Freedom Biker of Duncan to help Hurricane Ida relief efforts later this month.
Freedom Biker Church to help Hurricane Ida recovery efforts in Louisiana