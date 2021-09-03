State dismisses appeal against Bosse after conviction reinstated

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The state of Oklahoma will dismiss its appeal against Shaun Michael Bosse.

Bosse was sentenced to death for murdering a mother and her two children, but his conviction was tossed by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals after the Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling.

According to Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor, the state will dismiss its appeal in the Bosse case after Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals reinstated Bosse’s conviction earlier this week.

Bosse’s conviction was reinstated at the same time as Miles Bench.

The court previously ruled in another case that the McGirt ruling could not be applied retroactively.

O’Connor said he plans to file more cases to either overturn or limit the McGirt decision in the next few weeks.

