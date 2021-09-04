First Alert Forecast (9/4 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

This morning will almost literally be “the calm before the storm” as we will see mostly sunny skies and limited rain chances as the cold front will still be in northern Oklahoma. High amounts of moisture in the atmosphere will make today very humid. Temps today look to be in the upper 90s as we experience another hot summer day, with heat indices due to all the moisture between 102-105 degrees. Rain chances increase in our northern counties around noontime as the cold front descends into Texoma, and from there southwestern Oklahoma will see the showers and storms move south throughout the afternoon and into the early evening hours. There is currently a marginal risk for severe weather north of a Duncan-Lawton-Altus line, with the main threats being gusty winds and heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding. Regardless if you are under the marginal risk or not, strong storms are possible this weekend.

Tonight will continue to see scattered showers and storms across all of Texoma as the front slowly approaches and moves south of the Red River. Mostly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the low 70s and winds shifting from out of the south today at 10-15 mph to out of the northeast at 10-15 mph. The shifting of the winds is a near-obvious indicator of when the cold front will be passing over our area. Tonight and early tomorrow morning is when southwest Oklahoma could see most of the rain that we will receive.

Tomorrow will see a majority of our rain chances in north Texas. For southwest Oklahoma, rain chances will continue through the morning hours into midday, but we will dry out once the cold front has fully pushed south of the Red River tomorrow afternoon. North Texas will continue to see scattered showers and storms throughout most of the day on Sunday. Temperatures will decrease dramatically tomorrow with highs only reaching the mid-to-upper 80s.

Labor day will be mostly sunny and very enjoyable as the cold front will have pushed out of Texoma entirely. A few isolated showers are possible in the wake of the front moving south out of our area, but rain chances will be limited as most will be dry. Temps will be around average in the upper 80s and low 90s.

A high pressure system out west will expand early next week, keeping us dry and sunny through most of the upcoming week. A weak cold front will push through around mid-week, maybe cooling us down by a couple degrees but no rain chances are expected.

