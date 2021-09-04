Expert Connections
Labor Day weekend Block Party in Wichita Falls

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Okla. (KSWO) - The First Annual Labor Day Music Fest will be held in the Wichita Falls’ downtown area and will feature plenty of food and fun for the family, along with live music.

Event organizers said they’re thrilled to hold something for the community to enjoy in these stressful times.

“People want to get out and enjoy themselves, and gather,” Robert Rodriguez, Hexrrecords Artist, said. “I like to praise the lord out in public, and we have a good show! We’re raising money for CPS, we’ve got a good cause, and it’s all good!”

And the event is all day tomorrow on 8th street between Scott and Indiana.

It’s $10 to get in, and kids 13 and under get in free.

Ten percent of proceeds will go toward the local Child Protective Services office in Wichita Falls.

