Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Rescue group helps dogs from Louisiana after Ida

By WPTV Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, Fla. (WPTV) - As Louisiana continues to recover from unimaginable devastation from Ida, a dog rescue group is doing what it can to help care for the animals left behind.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue in Florida rescued more than a dozen dogs last weekend before the storm even hit.

“We have seen from past storms the devastation it can do and how these animals and shelters suffer with no power and no water and no animal supplies,” Lauree Simmons with the group said. “We always like to be proactive. We went up the day before the storm and helped clear out one shelter.”

The group went out again to rescue even more dogs after the storm hit.

“We took over 100 cases of water and 5,000 pounds of the animal supplies to five different rescues and two different shelters,” Simmons said. “We just wanted to make it easier for them to care for their pets so they can continue rebuilding and cleaning up their properties.

There is still a lot of work that needs to be done.

The second round of dogs arrived from Louisiana Friday night and will be in quarantine for two weeks.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue has more than 850 dogs on their property available for adoption.

Copyright 2021 WPTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police responded to a shooting on Cache Road on August 17. Warrants have been issued for...
Warrants issued for shooting outside restaurant in Lawton
Oklahoma sees first case of Anthrax in livestock for the first time in 25 years.
Anthrax case pops us in southwest Oklahoma county
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has taken over an investigation into an...
Suspect in Lawton officer-involved shooting identified
Samuel Varela, Jr. is charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a weapon .
Death penalty sought in Duncan murder case
A multiple stabbing was reported at the Lawton Correctional Facility Wednesday morning.
UPDATE: Six inmates injured in stabbing at Lawton Correctional Facility

Latest News

Greg Nazarko, manager of the Bourbon Bandstand bar on Bourbon Street, stands outside the club,...
Hurricane Ida evacuees urged to return to New Orleans
Dog rescue group helps care for animals after Ida.
Dogs rescued after Hurricane Ida
Block party will take place in Wichita Falls to support Child Protective Services.
Labor Day weekend Block Party in Wichita Falls
The Caldor Fire burns on both sides of Highway 50 about 10 miles east of Kyburz, Calif., on...
Huge wildfire near Lake Tahoe slows as weather improves