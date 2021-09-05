7 people wounded when man opens fire in Georgia college town
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Police say seven people were wounded in a shooting in Georgia when a gunman fired into a crowd of people.
Athens-Clarke County police say the shooting happened early Sunday morning in downtown Athens after a large fight broke out.
Police Lt. Shaun Barnett says the injuries to the seven victims are not considered life-threatening.
The Athens Banner-Herald reports that police were searching for a 21-year-old man whom they consider a suspect in the shooting.
They described him as armed and dangerous, and are seeking help from the public as they search for him.
Crime Stoppers is offering $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
Few other details were immediately available Sunday.
