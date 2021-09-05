Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast (9/4 PM)

By Josh Reiter
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -’

Tonight will continue to see isolated showers and storms across all of Texoma as the front slowly moves south of the Red River. Mostly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the low 70s and winds out of the northeast at 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow will see rain chances in north Texas. For southwest Oklahoma, rain chances will continue through the morning hours into midday, but we will dry out once the cold front has fully pushed south of the Red River tomorrow afternoon. North Texas will continue to see isolated showers and storms throughout most of the day on Sunday. Temperatures will decrease dramatically tomorrow with highs only reaching the mid-to-upper 80s.

Labor day will be mostly sunny and very enjoyable as the cold front will have pushed out of Texoma entirely. A few isolated showers are possible in the wake of the front moving south out of our area, but rain chances will be limited as most will be dry. Temps will be around average in the upper 80s and low 90s.

A high pressure system out west will expand early next week, keeping us dry and sunny through most of the upcoming week. A weak cold front will push through around mid-week, maybe cooling us down by a couple degrees but no rain chances are expected.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Flores
Man at center of Lawton officer-involved shooting charged
Lawton Police responded to a shooting on Cache Road on August 17. Warrants have been issued for...
Warrants issued for shooting outside restaurant in Lawton
Controversy on social media, after a Cache High School football player entered the field with a...
Cache Superintendent and Comanche Nation Chairman addressing flag situation
Oklahoma Department of Corrections orders statewide lockdown at prisons
Ricky Rena Garcia
Man faces multiple charges after car crashes in Lawton

Latest News

First Alert Weather 10pm
First Alert Weather 10pm
First Alert Forecast 6:30 am
First Alert Forecast (9/4 AM)
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Few strong storms ahead of a cold front this weekend
First Alert Weather 6pm
First Alert Weather 6pm