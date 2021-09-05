First Alert Forecast (9/4 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -’

Tonight will continue to see isolated showers and storms across all of Texoma as the front slowly moves south of the Red River. Mostly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the low 70s and winds out of the northeast at 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow will see rain chances in north Texas. For southwest Oklahoma, rain chances will continue through the morning hours into midday, but we will dry out once the cold front has fully pushed south of the Red River tomorrow afternoon. North Texas will continue to see isolated showers and storms throughout most of the day on Sunday. Temperatures will decrease dramatically tomorrow with highs only reaching the mid-to-upper 80s.

Labor day will be mostly sunny and very enjoyable as the cold front will have pushed out of Texoma entirely. A few isolated showers are possible in the wake of the front moving south out of our area, but rain chances will be limited as most will be dry. Temps will be around average in the upper 80s and low 90s.

A high pressure system out west will expand early next week, keeping us dry and sunny through most of the upcoming week. A weak cold front will push through around mid-week, maybe cooling us down by a couple degrees but no rain chances are expected.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.