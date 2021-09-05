First Alert Forecast (9/5 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Today will be significantly cooler compared to yesterday with high temperatures failing to get out of the 80s. A few stray showers are possible following the cold front moving farther south into Texas but will be few and far between, along with little-to-no rain chances this afternoon and evening. Partly cloudy skies along with winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

Tonight will be cool with lows near seasonal for this time of year in the 60s. Expect clearer skies overnight and winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

Labor day will feel amazing as clouds will clear giving way for mostly sunny conditions, temperatures in the low 90s, light winds out of the south at 5-10 mph, and drier weather as humidity will be low with dewpoints in the low 60s and upper 50s. Enjoy the rest of this weekend, especially if you have Monday off for the holiday as weather will be favorable.

The rest of this upcoming week will return temperatures back to the mid 90s by mid-week and the upper 90s by the end of the week, potentially getting close to the triple digits next weekend. This is all thanks to an expanding high pressure system out west returning us quickly back to summer-like conditions. A weak cold front could move through on Wednesday, but will not do much for our temperatures and isn’t expected to bring any precipitation.

