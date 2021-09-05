New Orleans couple collecting donations in Lawton to take back to Louisiana

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A New Orleans couple who evacuated to Lawton after Hurricane Ida is collecting donations for relief efforts to take back to Louisiana.

Justin Smith is a Lawton native who moved to New Orleans with his wife Carson two years ago.

The two stayed through the hurricane last week and evacuated on Wednesday due to the massive loss of power.

Justin said hundreds of thousands there are still without electricity and could be for a while.

“Power estimates for restoration of power came back to say some of these places won’t get power back until September 29th, early October,” Justin said. “They’re down there in Louisiana summer heat right now in the middle of a swamp, so getting the stuff down to them is going to drastically improve their quality of life for these next couple of weeks while they’re dealing with that power outage.”

The couple decided to partner with Lawton Academy of Arts and Sciences for a donation drive while in town.

It focuses on four items.

“We’re asking for sunscreen, bug spray, baby wipes and battery-powered fans,” Justin said. “Those are the big things that will make a huge impact right now. Other stuff like tarps and gas and water are starting to be covered by other relief organizations but we’re hearing a lot of people that need these things.”

Although Justin and Carson didn’t see much flooding in the parish they live in, they’re aware that not everyone was so lucky.

“The storm was equivalent to a 15 mile wide, F-3 tornado, so it was very loud,” Carson said. “Our house was creaking and shaking during the storm. It also lasted for over 12 hours, so it was a very slow moving storm, so the anxiety kind of continued to build as it went on, but yeah it was very, very scary.”

When the couple heads back on Tuesday morning, they hope to have enough to fill their truck bed, and maybe even more.

We were very fortunate in where we live in Orleans parish, where we had very little damage to our property, but there are a lot of parishes in New Orleans that were not as fortunate and will take a long time to recover, so because we were able to evacuate post the hurricane, we really wanted to give back to those areas that are definitely in need right now.”

They’ll give donations to the Cajun Navy, which will distribute the items to those in need.

Volunteers will be at Lawton Academy of Arts and Sciences Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. to help unload donations.

You can leave donations in or around the black and green bin located in front of the high school building until 8 p.m. on Monday.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.