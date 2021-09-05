Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Police: 3 killed, 3 wounded in shooting in DC

Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee, front, speaks after three people were killed and three...
Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee, front, speaks after three people were killed and three others wounded in a Saturday night shooting in Washington, D.C.(Source: WJLA via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - The District of Columbia’s Metropolitan Police Department says three people were killed and three others were wounded Saturday night in a shooting in Northwest Washington.

Information posted on the police department’s Twitter account says the shooting occurred about 7:30 p.m. EDT in the 600 block of Longfellow Street in the Brightwood Park neighborhood.

Police say the injuries of surviving victims treated at area hospitals are not life-threatening.

Police are seeking public assistance in locating a black Honda Accord sedan pictured in a tweet.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Flores
Man at center of Lawton officer-involved shooting charged
Lawton Police responded to a shooting on Cache Road on August 17. Warrants have been issued for...
Warrants issued for shooting outside restaurant in Lawton
Controversy on social media, after a Cache High School football player entered the field with a...
Cache Superintendent and Comanche Nation Chairman addressing flag situation
Oklahoma Department of Corrections orders statewide lockdown at prisons
Ricky Rena Garcia
Man faces multiple charges after car crashes in Lawton

Latest News

First Alert Weather 10pm
First Alert Forecast (9/4 PM)
Greg Nazarko, manager of the Bourbon Bandstand bar on Bourbon Street, stands outside the club,...
Energy company: Hurricane Ida restoration could take weeks
Willard Scott, longtime weatherman on NBC’s “Today” show, has died at 87.
Willard Scott, weatherman on NBC’s ‘Today’ show, dies at 87
The Texas law, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May, prohibits abortions once medical...
Judge shields some Texas abortion clinics from group’s suits