Annual Jesse James Festival coming to Cement Saturday

CEMENT, Okla. (KSWO) - The annual Jesse James Festival is happening Saturday in Cement.

The event will feature more than a dozen food trucks and live music all day long. There will also be a car and motorcycle show, a cowboy kids corral and even treasure hunters talking about the potential of some of Jesse James’ gold being buried in the area.

“It’s just about town heritage and of course the Jesse James Foundation and the museum we have here. This little area is flooded with Jesse James history and the ole lore of Jesse James treasure is still buried out here somewhere. That still brings in a lot of people throughout the year to see what they can find,” said Woody Scheer.

The event is this Saturday starting at 10 a.m. It will run all day long, with the street dance kicking off at 8:00 p.m. All of the stores in downtown Cement will be open for the event as well.

“It’s like nothing you’re going to see anywhere else. It’s what the old town festivals used to be like and we’re trying to keep that up as long as possible. Just come get a little taste of small-town history,” Scheer said.

You can find more information about the event on the Jesse James Festival Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.