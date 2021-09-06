First Alert Forecast (9/6 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For your Labor Day evening and night we will be mostly clear with winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. Temps will cool down to the 80s around sunset and approach the low 70s by tomorrow morning. Great weather for any Labor Day activities tonight.

Tomorrow will start off with a few clouds outside throughout most of the day. Temps will warm up to the mid/upper 90s for a high, due to mostly sunny skies. By the end of the day on Tuesday, a weak cold front will descend down into Texoma. Just enough moisture will be in the atmosphere tomorrow evening, combined with the lifting mechanism with the front means we could see maybe a couple showers heading into the nighttime hours. Most of us will be dry as the greatest chance for rain will be in northern Oklahoma and the areas near I-40. This slight chance for rain will continue into the overnight hours into Wednesday.

A small cool-down from the front is expected on Wednesday, only getting down to the low 90s. Sunny skies return along with dry air behind the front.

Temperatures heat back up to the upper 90s by the end of the week, even nearing the triple digits. By Saturday a good potion of us could be over 100 degrees. This is all due to a high pressure system out west pushing east into Texoma, bringing southerly surface winds and high temperatures. Even as we are heading into September and the first day of astronomical fall is a little over 2 weeks away, it looks like this summertime weather isn’t leaving anytime soon.

Elevated fire weather conditions will be present for southwest Oklahoma and north Texas by Friday and into the weekend.

