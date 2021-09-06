First Alert Forecast | 9/6AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good Monday morning! If you’re heading into work this Labor Day, conditions to start off the day as yet again quiet with not much going on. Temperatures are into the low 60s north, upper 60s to low70s along the Red River and mid 70s south. Sunrise is at 7:11AM. One thing you’ll notice is how nice it feels outside. This feeling will stay with us all day, so get outside and enjoy the weather! Dew points (mugginess) will stay lower meaning a rather refreshing day. All day winds will be light out of the south at 5 to 15 mph. So if you’re headed to the lake, waves won’t have that much chop to them! Stay safe if you do find yourself either at the lake or the pool! Skies will be sun-filled with high temperatures topping out in the low to mid 90s.

The biggest change made to the forecast was adding in low precipitation chances late Tuesday and early Wednesday. A cold front will move in Tuesday into Wednesday. Along the front, as it dives south, it could produce isolated/scattered thunderstorms (with some being on the strong-to-severe side). More likely than not, the atmosphere is going to stay capped simply meaning the storms will have a hard time actually firing up. Higher coverage for any precipitation/ storms will be counties along and north of I-40.

Despite this cold front, temperatures will stay fairly uniform as it will give us very little relief to the heat. Ahead of the cold front, tomorrow will be mostly sunny skies with daytime highs in the mid 90s. South winds at 5 to 15mph.

Once the front passes, winds will be out of the northeast at 10 to 15mph which will keep temperatures by Wednesday afternoon into the low 90s.

Enjoy the weather through mid-week because a trend towards hotter weather will start on Thursday. Ample sunshine on tap Thursday with highs in the mid 90s. Look for light southeast winds at 5 to 15mph. Friday and Saturday will be the hottest days with highs topping out in the upper 90s to low 100s. Don’t get me wrong, it could be worse as the records shows highs 105-107° from previous years. This heat dome will continue to give us summer-like conditions through the weekend and likely the start of early next week.

Elevated fire weather conditions will be present for southwest Oklahoma and north Texas by Friday and into the weekend.

Have a great and safe Labor Day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

