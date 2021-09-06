Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Howard U. renames fine arts college after Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman, a Howard University graduate, is being remembered with the fine arts building...
Chadwick Boseman, a Howard University graduate, is being remembered with the fine arts building named for him.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Chadwick Boseman is being remembered at Howard University.

The historically Black university has renamed its fine arts college after the late “Black Panther” actor.

On Twitter, Howard University said he “left an immeasurable legacy for the next generation.”

Boseman graduated from the school in 2000 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Directing. He died last year from colon cancer at the age of 43.

Marvel Entertainment owner Walt Disney is also pledging to build a new state-of-the-art facility at the school.

The company is also planning an endowment in honor of Boseman.

Howard University's fine arts building is renamed for Chadwick Boseman.
Howard University's fine arts building is renamed for Chadwick Boseman.(Source: CNN/file)

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Controversy on social media, after a Cache High School football player entered the field with a...
Cache Superintendent and Comanche Nation Chairman addressing flag situation
Samuel Flores
Man at center of Lawton officer-involved shooting charged
Ricky Rena Garcia
Man faces multiple charges after car crashes in Lawton
Oklahoma Department of Corrections orders statewide lockdown at prisons
A Lawton native, Justin Smith is collecting donations for hurricane relief with his wife Carson...
New Orleans couple collecting donations in Lawton to take back to Louisiana

Latest News

Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
6-year-old girl killed in amusement park accident in Colorado
Inmate dies at Lawton Correctional Facility
FILE - Abortion rights supporters gather to protest Texas SB 8 in front of Edinburg City Hall...
Justice Department will ‘protect’ abortion seekers in Texas
A shattered sliding-glass door is seen in a photo shared by Polk County Sheriff's Office of the...
Suspect held without bond in shooting of Florida family