Inmate dies at Lawton Correctional Facility

(KSWO)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An inmate has been found dead as a result of homicide early Monday at Lawton Correctional Facility.

According to the Department of Corrections, inmate Aaron Stone confessed to the killing of Riley Walker. Staff arrested Stone and confirmed Walker’s death. Investigators said the homicide appears to be unrelated to last week’s stabbings.

Stone was serving time for rape, sodomy, robbery, kidnapping and cruelty to animals out of Comanche County.

Walker was serving time for first-degree murder out of Pontotoc County.

Oklahoma Department of Corrections Inspector General’s investigators are investigating the scene. More updates will be posted as information becomes available.

