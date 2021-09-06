Protecting your COVID vaccination record card and how to get a replacement

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County Health Department officials are reporting an increase in vaccination rates in southwest Oklahoma, with 50% of the eligible population now fully vaccinated against COVID.

That means more people are carrying vaccination record cards.

When you get your first vaccine dose against the coronavirus, the provider fills out a vaccination record card with your information, the date you received it and the manufacturer name.

Brandie Combs from the Comanche County Health Department said this card is important for travel and other reasons.

“If your employer or if you’re going on a flight, there’s just different locations now that maybe asking for proof of vaccination and so the vaccine card will be, obviously, a needed tool,” Combs said.

Some businesses are even requiring proof of vaccination for entry now.

Stories are circulating online about fake vaccine cards, with people even being arrested in other states for presenting fake cards.

Trying to use a fake card with a government seal on it -- in this case the CDC symbol -- is actually against the law.

“The whole reason behind getting vaccinated is to protect yourself, your family and the community, and so if you have a vaccine card, we hope that it’s the actual, real vaccine card,” Combs said.

If the card is too big to fit in your wallet, you can protect it by storing it in a clear plastic card holder.

It’s not recommended to laminate the card in case you need to add booster shots.

Don’t panic if you lose your vaccination card. There are a few ways you can get a replacement.

“They can always call the county health department or even their local provider, whoever gave them the vaccine and we can get them another copy of that record and then you can also get it online,” Combs said.

Combs is encouraging everyone to continue getting vaccinated, as it will help lower hospitalizations.

“Our numbers are going up a tiny bit, but they’re not where they need to be. We still have this virus going around in our community,” Combs said. “The more it spreads, the more we transfer it in our community, the more opportunity it has to mutate or to change.”

You can request shot records online through the Oklahoma State Immunization Information System.

You can get vaccinated at the Comanche County Health Department from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For a full list of providers that distribute the vaccine, visit vaccines.gov and type in your zipcode.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.