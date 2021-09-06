Expert Connections
Texoma’s Sunrise Headlines: Sept. 6th

By Xavier McClure
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County Health Department officials are reporting an increase in vaccination rates in southwest Oklahoma.

With 50% of the eligible population now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, that means more people are carrying vaccination record cards. Officials recommend storing

your card either in your wallet or in a clear plastic card holder. They say you should not get your card laminated, just in case you need to add booster shots.

Today outside the Lawton Academy of Arts and Sciences, they’ll be collecting donations to help relief efforts in Louisiana.

Lawton native Justin Smith and his wife Carson moved to New Orleans two years ago, and evacuated after the storm because of widespread power outages.

When they head back tomorrow morning on September 7th, they’re hoping to bring supplies to the Cajun Navy to distribute.

If you’d like to donate items, you can drop them off in the black and green bin in front of the high school building until 8 p.m. tonight.

