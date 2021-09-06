WWII aircraft coming to Duncan for tours, rides

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan is welcoming historic World War II aircraft to the municipal airport on Thursday.

Paul Hlavaty, a member of the Commemorative Air Force, said this will be a treat for all of southwest Oklahoma to check out.

“FIFI, the B-29, is the type of aircraft that dropped the atomic bombs on Hiroshima, Nagasaki, Japan during World War II, and literally ended the war, so that airplane is especially iconic,” Hlavaty said.

The four engine B-24 heavy bomber that dropped over Germany during World War II is another that will be on display, but Hlavaty says it’s about more than cool planes. It’s about the people who flew them.

“They were farm boys from Oklahoma and they were shipped off to Europe to fight for our country,” Hlavaty said. “For a lot of them, it was their first time out of the state. Heck, even out of the county, and here they are in Europe, fighting for their lives.”

After all, his own father was a prisoner of war in Germany, who passed the time by journaling and writing poetry, for 13 months.

Jody Hlavaty wrote for his wife, who was back home, alone.

The poems included segments like these: “These are my future dreams, you see, and that’s the way they’ll always be. Things will run smooth all the time. For I’ll have your love, and you’ll have mine.”

He found the writing after his father’s death and typed everything into Word documents.

That’s why he’s always excited to teach younger generations about what their fathers and grandfathers experienced in wartime.

“I think the most valuable experiences to me was meeting people that flew these airplanes during the war,” Hlavaty said. “You wouldn’t know it by looking at them nowadays and sadly, there’s very few of them left.”

Not only will be participants be able to see the aircraft in person, they’ll also have the opportunity to ride in them.

That doesn’t happen too often.

“If you get a chance to come out and see these airplanes, to tour through them, or just to hear the noise of these airplanes is an experience that you’ll never forget,” Hlavaty said.

Ramp access is $20 for adults and $10 for children 11 and older.

To book a tour and ride on one of the aircraft, you can go to www.airpowersquadron.org/duncan-ok.

You’ll have a chance to go out and see them until Sunday.

