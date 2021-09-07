Expert Connections
10,000 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma over holiday weekend

The current seven-day average of new cases is at 2,709.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma has now surpassed 570,000 Coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 10,073 cases of the Coronavirus since Friday.

More than 3,000 cases each were reported both Saturday and Sunday, with 1,685 cases reported Monday and 2,049 on Tuesday.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, there are currently 22,368 active cases of the virus across Oklahoma.

The Centers for Disease Control reported there were 76 new deaths from the Coronavirus across Oklahoma since Friday.

9,368 Oklahomans have died from the virus since the pandemic began in the Sooner State in 2020.

