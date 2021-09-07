Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: Storms possible with tonight’s front followed by a quick return in the summertime heat

Highs near triple digits by Friday
By Noel Rehm
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, a cold front will be moving across Texoma bringing isolated-to-scattered showers and thunderstorms. There is a chance for a few strong-to-severe storms along and just ahead of the front with the main threats being damaging wind gusts up to 60-80 mph, hail up to the size of quarters. A few showers and rumbles of thunder are possible overnight with gradual clearing taking place from north to south. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 60s and winds will shift to the northeast at 10-15 mph.

On Wednesday, a stray shower can’t be ruled out by the morning commute, otherwise skies will become mostly sunny and dry air will filter in during the day. Highs will be slightly cooler with temperatures topping out in the low 90s.

A ridge of high pressure will begin to build back across the area on Thursday, which will mark the beginning of a rapid warmup. High temperatures will hover around 100° by Friday and through the upcoming weekend. Use heat safety precautions if you have plans on being outdoors later this week.

