After removal from state health care board, Lawton doctor expresses concerns

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton doctor was removed from a state health care board by Governor Kevin Stitt but says she still hasn’t been given a specific reason why.

In 2019, Dr. Jean Hausheer was appointed to the Oklahoma Health Care Authority Board of Directors by Governor Kevin Stitt. Over the weekend, Governor Stitt removed her and the only other physician on the board from their positions. Dr. Hausheer says she has reached out to the governor’s office trying to find out why.

“What they did tell me, from the governor’s office, is he was going to quote go a different way, whatever that means,” Dr. Hausheer said.

Dr. Hausheer and Dr. Laura Shamblin were previously the only two physicians on the board.

“I think it was kind of bad timing on his part, there are only 3 women that serve on the board. He removed two of the three of us, it turns out we’re both physicians and it turns out this very month is the month we honor women physicians,” Dr. Hausheer said.

Whatever the reason for their removal, Dr. Hausheer believes it was a political decision

“I know it would have to be because our records of both Dr. Shamblin and I are excellent. You can ask any board member, we work hard. We work very hard. We would study, we would be thoughtful and contemplative. We weren’t removed because we did some poor job, we did an excellent job and we know that,” Dr. Hausheer said.

Because there was no specific reasoning given, Dr. Hausheer speculates the decision was made because of her opinions on a recent Supreme Court ruling on Managed Care Organizations.

“I think what he was trying to do, he wanted to, despite the recent Supreme Court ruling, he wanted to proceed with Managed Care Organization type administrative rules, which I disagree with and so did the majority of the board. It would be my hope that instead of continuously try to push things through the health care authority like it looks like he’s doing, that he would meet with the appropriate leadership, including health care leadership. Meet with us and we’ll happily sit down and look at what’s the best path forward. I think we could do that,” Dr. Hausheer said.

Dr. Hausheer said she has no regrets from her time on the board because she knows she gave it her all. But she is concerned that there are now no actual physicians on the Oklahoma Health Care Authority Board of Governors.

“It’s my hope and prayer that this governor will appoint physicians because Dr. Shamblin and I were the ones who understood well the health care aspects of what we do at the agency. We as physicians are boots on the ground and understand health care. It’s harder for businesspeople who are separate and apart from that to understand a lot of what’s going on. There’s literally hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of acronyms that we use at the health care authority and those can be problematic for the casual, non-health care individual,” Dr. Hausheer said.

7NEWS reached out to Governor Stitt’s office Tuesday for a statement about why Dr. Hausheer and Dr. Shamblin were removed and received the following statement –

“Governor Stitt welcomes Susan Dell’Osso and Gino DeMarco to the board to help make Oklahoma a top ten state for health outcomes. Susan brings a wealth of experience in leadership as the former Chief Innovation Officer for Integris Health, numerous experiences across the state’s different health systems, and a passion for serving Oklahoma communities. Gino Demarco has voluntarily left retirement to once again serve the state, bringing a unique entrepreneurial talent for innovation, growth, and development including his years as a senior executive at a Medicaid consulting and software company. The Governor is grateful for Dr. Hausheer and Dr. Shamblin’s service to the state of Oklahoma.”

A follow-up email again asking about the specifics of the removal of Dr. Hausheer and Dr. Shamblin, as well as Dr. Hausheer’s concerns with replacing two physicians with two non-physicians was not answered.

