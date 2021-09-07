Expert Connections
Airshow begins this week in Southwest Oklahoma

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Airpower History Tour in Duncan begins Thursday, and will feature a B-29 Superfortress named “Fifi” and a B-24 Liberator named “Diamond Lil.”

The two iconic planes landed Tuesday in Duncan.

There will also be a T-6 Texan and a PT-13 Stearman available for visitors to check out.

Stewart Watkins of the Airpower History Tour previewed the upcoming activities.

“Right now, I am the tour leader for the Air Power History Tour,” Watkins said. “We just came in from Colorado Springs with our B-29 and B-24. We will be open Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Doing tours on the week days and Saturday and Sunday we will be flying both of the bombers.”

The event will include tours of aircrafts, tickets for rides, and much more.

The airshow begins Thursday and runs through the weekend from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Halliburton Field Airport.

For more information check visit AirPower.org.

