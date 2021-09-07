Expert Connections
Altus City Council to meet Tuesday night

Altus City Council will meet Tuesday night for its regularly scheduled monthly meeting.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus City Council will meet Tuesday night for its regularly scheduled monthly meeting.

Council members will discuss several items, including adopting a resolution to encourage Altus residents to wear face coverings while in public, social distancing and getting a vaccine.

Other items on the agenda include an amendment to the Encroachment Management agreement between the city and Altus Air Force Base and the purchasing of 2 new trucks for the Altus Fire Department.

Council will be meeting at City Hall at 6 tonight.

