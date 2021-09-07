Expert Connections
Car leaves road in Tuesday morning Lawton crash

By Chase Scheuer
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police responded to the scene of a wreck near Lee Boulevard and 1st street Tuesday morning.

According to our photographer on the scene, the driver was heading west bound on Lee Boulevard when he veered off the road and drove over the embankment, before driving over a pole.

This happened just before 5:00 A.M. The driver of the vehicle was seen being taken into Police Custody.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

