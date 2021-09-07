Car leaves road in Tuesday morning Lawton crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police responded to the scene of a wreck near Lee Boulevard and 1st street Tuesday morning.

According to our photographer on the scene, the driver was heading west bound on Lee Boulevard when he veered off the road and drove over the embankment, before driving over a pole.

This happened just before 5:00 A.M. The driver of the vehicle was seen being taken into Police Custody.

