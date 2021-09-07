Comanche County Free Fair kicks off with Farmhand Olympics
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Free Fair begins today with the Farmhand Olympics in full swing.
This event is designated for all school-aged children who reside in Comanche County, and gives them a look at farming and ranching.
The games will include egg gathering, goat penning, cattle branding, cattle weighing, a wheelbarrow race and a sack race.
Teams will be broken up based on age, but those who want to participate do not need a full team to register.
Registration began at 4 p.m. and the event started at 5 p.m.
