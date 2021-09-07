First Alert Forecast | 9/7AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Some this Tuesday morning are waking up to isolated showers and even thunderstorms. This mainly extends from Kiowa to Tillman and Wilbarger county. Many will stay dry through the morning commute! Here’s what we’re looking at today. Mostly dry conditions with temperatures in the upper 90s west.. low 90s east. With the building heat and a cold front diving south, this could lead to isolated showers and even severe thunderstorms for some this evening. The primary threats include quarter size hail and damaging winds. The higher threat for anything remains north of I-40 where wind gusts up to 70mph and quarter sized hail are possible. Timing is looking to be between 4-11PM.

As the cold front moves south, it’ll essentially loose its momentum/ energy, thus the chance for storms is much much lower for counties that border the Red River. There are a few uncertainties that exist from a meteorological stand point, so I won’t bore you with those details, but just keep in mind the threat is present for strong-to-severe storms later today!

With just enough moisture in place this evening, combined with the lifting mechanism with the front, means we could see maybe a couple showers heading into the nighttime hours. Convective activity will be much lower but a few isolated showers may linger overnight.

Post-cold front, the airmass behind it will bring much cooler and less humid conditions tomorrow! Similar to what we experienced on Sunday. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be near average with many topping out in the low 90s. Skies will be mostly sunny tomorrow with northeast winds at 10 to 15mph. This cooler/ less humid weather will be temporary because the heat dome is expected to move in rather quickly!

Thursday will see mostly sunny skies, south to southeast winds at 5 to 15mph and mid 90s for highs. The hottest day will be Friday and Saturday as temperatures will near the 100 degree mark for many!! Fortunately, the humidity will stay low enough to where heat indices will match or just fall short of the air temperature. Breezy south winds will also give some relief to the heat during this time too!

Overnight lows going forward will stay in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s.

Elevated fire weather conditions will be present for southwest Oklahoma and north Texas by Friday and into the weekend.

Have a good Tuesday!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

