Lawton City Council ward two election debate set for Tuesday night

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A debate between the candidates for the ward two city council seat is set for Tuesday, September 7 at the Vaska Theatre.

It’s being hosted by the group “Southwest Oklahoma Freedom Fighters.”

The debate will feature appearances from three of the candidates: Mark Malone, Shelli Fox, and Justin Hackney.

Candidate Kelly Harris will not be attending, but is expected to send a paper outlining his priorities for ward two.

The debate is set to start at 6:30 p.m.

Early voting in Lawton will start Thursday at the Comanche County Courthouse.

