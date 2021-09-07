Lawton City Council ward two election debate set for Tuesday night
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A debate between the candidates for the ward two city council seat is set for Tuesday, September 7 at the Vaska Theatre.
It’s being hosted by the group “Southwest Oklahoma Freedom Fighters.”
The debate will feature appearances from three of the candidates: Mark Malone, Shelli Fox, and Justin Hackney.
Candidate Kelly Harris will not be attending, but is expected to send a paper outlining his priorities for ward two.
The debate is set to start at 6:30 p.m.
Early voting in Lawton will start Thursday at the Comanche County Courthouse.
