Lawton City Council ward two election debate set for Tuesday night

Three city council ward two candidates are set to debate Tuesday night at the Vaska Theatre.
By Alex Knapp
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A debate between the candidates for the ward two city council seat is set for Tuesday, September 7 at the Vaska Theatre.

It’s being hosted by the group “Southwest Oklahoma Freedom Fighters.”

The debate will feature appearances from three of the candidates: Mark Malone, Shelli Fox, and Justin Hackney.

Candidate Kelly Harris will not be attending, but is expected to send a paper outlining his priorities for ward two.

The debate is set to start at 6:30 p.m.

Early voting in Lawton will start Thursday at the Comanche County Courthouse.

