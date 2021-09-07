Expert Connections
Oklahoma Institute of Child Advocacy Summer Tour visits Lawton

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A coalition of several organizations met today to address school readiness for children and to paint a better picture for legislation affecting children in the state.

Representatives from early head start, the Lawton Public Library, Health Department, United Way and Lawton Police Department met to discuss problems affecting kids in the area.

The discussion will go on to influence future legislation and budgeting for several child advocacy groups.

“It’s the mission of OICA to hear from the public, and take those stories to lawmakers,” Joe Dorman, CEO of Oklahoma Institute of Child Advocacy, said. “And to help shape better policy, that will impact children across the state. And we also work at the local levels, and the national level trying to get laws changed that will benefit kids.”

Parents can also take a survey to give these groups a better idea of obstacles that children face.

