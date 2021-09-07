Expert Connections
Tent set up to help with overflow at Comanche County Memorial Hospital

Hospital officials are predicting to hit a record number of COVID patients within the next 48...
Hospital officials are predicting to hit a record number of COVID patients within the next 48 hours.(KSWO)
By Cheyenne Cole and Tyler Boydston
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With an influx of COVID-positive patients in recent weeks, Comanche County Memorial Hospital was setting up a tent Tuesday to help.

The tent comes from the Oklahoma State Department of Health and is outside the emergency room at CCMH.

Hospital officials said it will help with the overflow of ER patients waiting to be seen or admitted to the hospital.

Hospital officials are predicting to hit a record number of COVID patients within the next 48 hours.

The current count is 61.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

