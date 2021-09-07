Texoma’s Sunrise Headlines: Sept. 7th

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police responded to the scene of a wreck near Lee Boulevard and 1st street this morning around 5 a.m. According to our

photographer on the scene, the driver was heading West bound on Lee Boulevard when he veered off road and drove over the embankment, before driving over a pole.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into Police Custody.

Also, This morning we are expecting to learn more about a woman pulled from west Cache Creek last night. Cache police and first responders were called out to the

creek just after 6:00 p.m.

Our photographer on the scene said the east and west side of the bridge was closed, and that Altus survival flight arrived to pick the woman up.

Altus City Council is meeting tonight for its regularly scheduled once a month meeting at 6:00 p.m.

Council members will be discussing several items, including adopting a resolution to encourage Altus residents to wear face coverings while in public, social distancing

and getting a vaccine. The agenda also includes the purchasing of 2 new trucks for the Altus Fire Department.

The Oklahoma State Medical Association says they’re against Governor Kevin Stitt’s removal of two members of the Oklahoma Health Care Authority’s board.

It comes as the governor has tried to privatize Sooner-care over the recent years.

One of the members, Doctor Jean Hausheer, practices in Lawton and the OHCA says she’s been opposed to the privatization of the program.

A debate for the Ward 2 City Council seat will be taking place tonight at the Vaska theater. It’s being hosted by the group “Southwest Oklahoma Freedom Fighters”

The debate will feature appearances from three of the candidates: Mark Malone, Shelli Fox, and Justin Hackney. Candidate Kelly Harris is expected to send a paper

outlining his priorities for Ward 2.

