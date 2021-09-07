Expert Connections
United Way of Stephens County holding virtual singing competition

United Way of Stephens County will host a virtual singing competition in the coming weeks.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The United Way of Stephens County will hold a virtual singing competition in the coming weeks.

They are asking anyone 12 years and up to take a video of them singing a song or playing an instrument and upload it to Youtube.

They are asking people to submit those Youtube videos to heartsing@unitedwayofsc.org in order to enter.

Contestants will go up against four or more other contestants each week, with the winner determined by the number of votes received.

Each vote will cost a $1 donation, with the winner of each week moving forward to the final round of the competition.

All the money raised will go toward the United Way of Stephens County’s 12 agencies and 20 programs.

For more information, you can visit the United Way of Stephens County’s website or call 580-255-3648

