Wine’n on the Chisholm Trail offers variety of events

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Director of Main Street Duncan Destiny Ahlfenger talked about Wine’n on the Chisholm Trail which begins this Friday, Sept. 10 at 6 p.m.

The 15th Annual Wine’n on the Chisholm Trail starts Friday, Sept. 10 in downtown Duncan with a 3-course Italian style dinner under the stars. Tickets are $35 for the event with dinner, and $10 for wine sampling. There will be food, vendors and other activities. The event runs Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. For tickets or more information visit mainstreetduncan.net.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.