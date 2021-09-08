1,300 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,300 new cases of the Coronavirus Wednesday.

Wednesday’s total brings the seven-day average of new cases down to 2,532.

The CDC reported two new COVID-related deaths in Oklahoma on Wednesday, bringing the total to 9,370 since the pandemic began.

There are currently 20,432 active cases of the virus across Oklahoma.

Here’s a breakdown of active cases across southwestern Oklahoma:

Beckham County: 32

Caddo County: 159

Comanche County: 904

Cotton County: 29

Grady County: 353

Greer County: 26

Harmon County: 4

Jackson County: 50

Jefferson County: 49

Kiowa County: 34

Stephens County: 501

Tillman County: 15

Washita County: 50

