1,300 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,300 new cases of the Coronavirus Wednesday.
Wednesday’s total brings the seven-day average of new cases down to 2,532.
The CDC reported two new COVID-related deaths in Oklahoma on Wednesday, bringing the total to 9,370 since the pandemic began.
There are currently 20,432 active cases of the virus across Oklahoma.
Here’s a breakdown of active cases across southwestern Oklahoma:
- Beckham County: 32
- Caddo County: 159
- Comanche County: 904
- Cotton County: 29
- Grady County: 353
- Greer County: 26
- Harmon County: 4
- Jackson County: 50
- Jefferson County: 49
- Kiowa County: 34
- Stephens County: 501
- Tillman County: 15
- Washita County: 50
