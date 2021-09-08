Expert Connections
1,300 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

There are currently 20,432 active cases of the virus across Oklahoma.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,300 new cases of the Coronavirus Wednesday.

Wednesday’s total brings the seven-day average of new cases down to 2,532.

The CDC reported two new COVID-related deaths in Oklahoma on Wednesday, bringing the total to 9,370 since the pandemic began.

There are currently 20,432 active cases of the virus across Oklahoma.

Here’s a breakdown of active cases across southwestern Oklahoma:

  • Beckham County: 32
  • Caddo County: 159
  • Comanche County: 904
  • Cotton County: 29
  • Grady County: 353
  • Greer County: 26
  • Harmon County: 4
  • Jackson County: 50
  • Jefferson County: 49
  • Kiowa County: 34
  • Stephens County: 501
  • Tillman County: 15
  • Washita County: 50

