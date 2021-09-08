7News First Alert Weather: Heat dome builds back over Texoma at the end of the workweek

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clear skies and light winds will aid in good radiational cooling across Texoma. As a result, overnight lows will fall into the upper 50s and low 60s. The record low for Lawton on Thursday is 57°, which was set back in 2020. There will be optimal viewing conditions for stargazers this evening. Venus will be visible looking towards the west before 9:33 pm, Jupiter and Saturn will be visible looking towards the south after sunset, and Uranus and Neptune will be visible after sunset looking towards the southeast, but you’ll need binoculars.

The heat dome will gradual begin building in from the west, which will start a warming trend tomorrow afternoon with highs getting into the low-to-mid 90s. By Friday and into the weekend, highs will top out in the close to 100°. Smoke from ongoing wildfires across the Pacific Northwest could bring a hazy appearance to our skies over the next few days.

Over the upcoming weekend, relative humidity as low as 15%, a persistent southerly wind of 15-25 mph and hot temperatures will aid in near critical fire weather conditions. Fires that start will have the tendency to spread rapidly. Prevent sparks and any outdoor burning to reduce the risk of starting a wildfire.

Another cold front is possible by the middle of next week, which will interact with increased gulf moisture bringing the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms to the area.

