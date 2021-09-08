Anadarko lieutenant involved in crash
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANADARKO, Okla. (KSWO) - An Anadarko Police lieutenant was involved in a crash Wednesday morning in Anadarko.
According to Anadarko Police, Lieutenant Dustan Chandler was heading south on Mission Boulevard when a silver SUV heading west on West College ran a stop sign, hitting the patrol vehicle in the intersection.
Both the driver of the SUV and the lieutenant were treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
