Anadarko lieutenant involved in crash

A crash involving an Anadarko Police lieutenant is under investigation.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANADARKO, Okla. (KSWO) - An Anadarko Police lieutenant was involved in a crash Wednesday morning in Anadarko.

According to Anadarko Police, Lieutenant Dustan Chandler was heading south on Mission Boulevard when a silver SUV heading west on West College ran a stop sign, hitting the patrol vehicle in the intersection.

Both the driver of the SUV and the lieutenant were treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

