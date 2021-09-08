Comanche County Memorial Hospital reaches full capacity, sets up tent outside ER

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County Memorial Hospital is making room for more patients after running out of beds.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health delivered a tent and staff set it up outside the emergency room on Tuesday afternoon.

CCMH is the second hospital in the state to request an emergency tent from the OKSDH.

The first was in Stillwater, where the mayor declared a state of emergency due to COVID last week.

A grim Labor Day led Dr. Scott Michener and his colleagues to take action.

“We have 36 ER rooms and when there’s no rooms anywhere else in the hospital, then patients have to stay in the ER because there’s no beds for the them to go in upstairs and so we got to a point where the ER is full of boarders, or our admitted patients, and so we’ve been seeing patients in the lobby,” Michener said.

The hospital is currently caring for 61 COVID patients. That’s only two less than the record set in January.

Michener said within the next 48 hours, they expect that record to be broken.

“An ICU nurse typically has two patients for one nurse,” Michener said. “Those are the sickest patients we have in the hospital. Each of our ICU nurses, or most of them, have three patients per one nurse. They can’t do four. They just can’t. It’s physically impossible to provide the level of care that these patients need.”

Local emergency responder from the Comanche County Health Department Rebecca Villa-Winsett helped deliver the tent

She said the situation is concerning because hese tents can be used for different reasons, but in today’s case, it’s because of an emergency.

“That means that our resources are at its ends for the hospital and the medical systems,” Villa-Winsett said. “It’s worrisome. I think all of us are on pins and needles waiting to see what the next step is going and what we can do to help mitigate.”

For now, they’ll be setting up the ER lobby with beds and treating patients there. The tent outside will be used as a waiting room.

“I’m scared for that person that comes, possibly comes here with a life-threatening illness that we could treat, but we can’t treat because we don’t have any physical capability to treat,” Michener said.

He’s urging people, once again, to get vaccinated to help lower hospitalizations.

“I can’t say enough how we need people to be vaccinated. I know it’s a hard decision,” Michener said. “It’s a terrible decision if you’re against that, but we need you to. You need you to. That’s really all I can say.”

CCMH is also halting elective surgeries that require admission and reviewing them one-by-one before accepting the patient.

