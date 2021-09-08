Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Dentures lost at state fair, owner to be reunited soon

The Illinois State Police took to social media to report some lost dentures.
The Illinois State Police took to social media to report some lost dentures.(Source: Illinois State Police District 13 DuQuoin, CNN)
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Some dentures lost at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield will soon be back in the mouth of their owner.

The Illinois State Police took to social media this week, showing a picture of a smiling trooper holding the false teeth in the bottom of a clear plastic cup.

“Are you missing something?” the Facebook post asked.

In a “breaking news” update, ISP announced their toothy case had been solved.

“The owner has been in contact with the lost and found and should be reunited with their previously misplaced pearly whites very soon,” the post said. “Thank you to all that made this reunion a reality. Thank you and now back to your regularly scheduled scrolling.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lawton doctor was removed from a state health care board by Governor Kevin Stitt but says she...
After removal from state health care board, Lawton doctor expresses concerns
Hospital officials are predicting to hit a record number of COVID patients within the next 48...
Tent set up to help with overflow at Comanche County Memorial Hospital
Lawton Police responded to the scene of a wreck near Lee Boulevard and 1st street Tuesday...
Car leaves road in Tuesday morning Lawton crash
The team at Comanche County Memorial Hospital set up a tent outside of the emergency room on...
Comanche County Memorial Hospital reaches full capacity, sets up tent outside ER
Inmate dies at Lawton Correctional Facility

Latest News

A Minnesota farmer has put his own spin on the traditional corn maze by creating a hemp maze to...
Farmer makes a hemp field maze
Mementos of lives lost on 9/11 help put the tragedy in perspective.
Artifacts of 9/11 share 'pieces of truth' in victims stories
Two seniors are recovering, thanks to five heroes who pulled them out of their burning car....
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Good Samaritans rescue couple from burning car
LIVE: Biden remarks honoring labor unions