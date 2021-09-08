Department of Corrections begins easing lockdown

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is partially releasing its lockdown on facilities across the state.

Department of Corrections Director Scott Crow on Wednesday announced that all five of the agency’s community corrections facilities are returning to normal operations.

The Eddie Warrior Correctional Center, Mabel Bassett Correctional Center, Oklahoma State Reformatory, Bill Johnson Correctional Center, William S. Key Correctional Center and Oklahoma State Penitentiary’s Maximum-security unit are returning to normal operations as well.

Visitations will be allowed to resume for those facilities starting Saturday, Sept. 11.

Other facilities remaining on lockdown will be observed under restricted movement protocols through the weekend according to Crow.

Agency officials said they will determine if the rest of the lockdown can be lifted on Monday.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.