First Alert Forecast | 9/8AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good Wednesday morning! The cold front yesterday did result in isolated to scattered thunderstorms. Convection and the overall threat for rain will come to an end here in the next few hours. Skies will clear from north to south and today will be filled with ample sunshine! Due to the cold front yesterday, today will also see a less humid and drier airmass overhead. High temperatures will range from the upper 80s north to the mid 90s south. Dew points and relative humidity will be in check and you’ll notice too! So here’s my PSA to everyone to get outside and enjoy the weather today!! Winds will be out of the northeast at 10 to 15mph sustained with anticipated gusts into the low to mid 20s. With the northeast winds and the lower humidity, feels like temperatures will actually be a few degrees below the air temperature!!

Overnight, with the clear skies, temperatures tomorrow morning will drop into the upper 50s and low 60s for many! A few spots, especially in low-lying areas, will be slightly cooler!

Tomorrow will be another decent weather day. Look for sun filled skies, day-time highs in the low to mid 90s with light south winds at 5 to 15mph.

The heat dome out west will move in over the southern Plains. As this happens, smoke/ haze from the wildfires out west will move eastward. This will be more noticable later this week. Friday and Saturday will be hot and dry and the two hottest days over the 7-day forecast period. Afternoon temperatures over these two days will soar into the upper 90s and low 100s. Keep in mind, average high this time of year is 90°.

Fire weather concerns grows Friday with the peak concern day being Saturday. This concern could extend into Sunday but for only parts of the area. Southerly winds over these days will stay sustained at 10 to 20mph with gusts higher. The low relative humidity values (values ranging between 15-25 percent), plus the sunshine and breezy south winds will result in dry fuel.

Early next week will result in stronger westerly winds over the northern half of the lower 48. This simply just means a deep tropical connection into the southern Plains and lower Mississippi Valley. This could interact with one or more fronts bringing decent rainfall totals and reasonably good rain chances to portions of the area by mid-next week. Timing is looking to be next Wednesday.

Have a good day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

