LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police are on the scene of a reported shooting.

They were called to NW 53rd St. around 5:30 Wednesday evening.

Details are still not clear about the shooting at this time.

This is a developing story. You can count on 7News to keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.