League of Women Voters to hold virtual Lawton candidate forum

Early voting starts Thursday for the Lawton mayor and city council ward two elections.
By Alex Knapp and Tyler Boydston
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The League of Women Voters of Lawton will hold a “Virtual Mayoral Candidate Conversation” Wednesday evening.

They are partnering with the Lawton-Fort Sill Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance to put on the event.

It will be held over Zoom at 6 p.m. Wednesday, just a day before early voting begins for the Lawton mayoral election as well as the race for Lawton City Council ward two.

For more information, including how to join the meeting, you can visit the League of Women Voters of Lawton on Facebook.

