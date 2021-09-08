Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Marijuana use at historic high among college-aged adults in 2020

According to a study by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, marijuana use continued to rise...
According to a study by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, marijuana use continued to rise among college students over the past five years.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – More college-aged adults are using pot.

According to a study by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, marijuana use continued to rise among college students over the past five years.

Use of the drug also was at historically high levels in 2020 among same-aged peers who were not in college.

The results represent the highest levels of marijuana use recorded since the 1980s.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lawton doctor was removed from a state health care board by Governor Kevin Stitt but says she...
After removal from state health care board, Lawton doctor expresses concerns
Hospital officials are predicting to hit a record number of COVID patients within the next 48...
Tent set up to help with overflow at Comanche County Memorial Hospital
The team at Comanche County Memorial Hospital set up a tent outside of the emergency room on...
Comanche County Memorial Hospital reaches full capacity, sets up tent outside ER
Lawton Police responded to the scene of a wreck near Lee Boulevard and 1st street Tuesday...
Car leaves road in Tuesday morning Lawton crash
Inmate dies at Lawton Correctional Facility

Latest News

Hurricane Ida has left extensive damage in Louisiana, and evacuees are being told stay away for...
Ida curfew lifted in New Orleans; 11 new deaths reported
Tropical Storm Mindy formed in the northeast Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday afternoon, the...
Tropical Storm Mindy forms in Gulf near Florida Panhandle
FILE - President Joe Biden answers a question from a reporter following a virtual meeting from...
Top Dems leave door open to trimming Biden’s $3.5T price tag
The Biden White House's self-imposed deadline to pass the infrastructure and budget deal is...
Biden pushes economic agenda as Dems battle price
A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was removed from its pedestal in Richmond, Virginia,...
Statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee comes down in Virginia capital